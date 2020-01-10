senior-manchester-united-transfer-chiefs-privately-confident-about-two-signings

Manchester United are working on several transfers this month and are confident of two new arrivals, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on reinforcements after a woefully inconsistent campaign, with a striker and midfielder high on the agenda.

Injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have increased United’s need for new faces, but the club have been keen to manage expectations.

Solskjaer has dropped several hints there could be a few signings and the Athletic claim senior figures at the club are confident of completing two deals this month.

Mike Phelan and Solskjaer flew to Portugal on Sunday to watch Bruno Fernandes in action for Sporting Lisbon, with a view to a £60million transfer.

Fernandes has repeatedly been linked with a move to United and is reportedly a target of Jose Mourinho’s at Tottenham.

United, however, are wary of the January window, given how price tags are often inflated due to demand and brevity of the window.

Bayer Leverkusen’s midfielder Kai Havertz is also of interest to the Red Devils, but would cost as much as £85m and United are expected to wait until the summer to move for the youngster.

Solskjaer was asked directly if he personally scouted Fernandes ahead of United’s clash with Norwich on Saturday.

‘We go back to speculations and we do go and watch games all the time,’ Solskjaer said

‘When I’ve been and where I’ve been is irrelevant. [Fernandes] is another player in a different club I can’t speak about.’

MORE: Napoli willing to strike deal with Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United fans over January signings





