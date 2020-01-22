senators-stifle-yawns-as-impeachment-debate-drags-on-for-hours

January 22, 2020 | 12: 30am

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) walks to the Senate chamber following a brief recess during the impeachment trial proceedings. Getty Images

The impeachment trial of President Trump has just kicked off, but Tuesday’s lengthy arguments over the trial rules had the American public — and many lawmakers — zoning out.

Dozens and dozens of seats in the Senate gallery went unfilled as House impeachment managers and lawyers for President Trump sparred over whether or not additional witnesses should be called and new documents unveiled.

The back-and-forth debate over whether to subpoena White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the Department of State and the Office of Management and Budget also wore thin on lawmakers.

Senators are restricted from taking electronics into the Senate chamber or talking to each other, but as the hours wore on, many began whispering to one other.

Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar killed time by passing notes to neighbor Chris Coons (D-Del.), while others slumped in their chairs, eyes glazed over.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared to be losing steam as he repeatedly brushed debris off his lapels as Rep. Adam Schiff made his case for impeachment.

Ted Cruz also looked mindlessly around the room as Schiff continued his spiel into Tuesday evening.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sat stoned-faced through more than seven hours of arguments, staring intently ahead as their colleagues waned.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) at one point closed her eyes during the more than 10 hours of debate.

Senate stenographers were also circled in and out in short 15-minute shifts.

Some lawmakers, however, were indefatigable. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Texas barely looked up from his desk as he filled pages and pages of legal notepads with notes.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — who is considered a key vote for Democrats hoping to reach the 51-vote threshold needed to get the information they want — also intently took notes the entire day.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune seemed aware of this and could be seen huddling with Collins at the beginning of the dinner break after seven hours of debate.