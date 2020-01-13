senator-cory-booker-drops-out-of-democratic-primary-race-after-disappointing-poll-numbers

Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator, has dropped out of the Democratic 2020 presidential race after struggling to raise enough money to fund his campaign.

The Democrat senator had campaigned on a message of unity and love but failed to shine in a crowded field, saying “there was no longer a path to victory” as he announced his decision on Monday.

His departure now leaves a Democratic race that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Mr Booker’s funding struggles have dogged his campaign since it launched last February and the senator failed to meet the polling requirements needed to participate in a critical final debate before voting in the race opens next month.

Mr Booker also missed last month’s debate and exits the race polling in low single digits in the early primary states and nationwide.