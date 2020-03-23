Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Husband John Bessler Coughs Up Blood, Has Coronavirus — Is Hospitalized



Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has Coronavirus and is currently hospitalized. She released a statement on her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter. The former presidential candidate also revealed in an article that she shared with Medium, that John received his positive test results on Monday. Fortunately for Amy, she and the couple’s 25-year-old daughter wasn’t in direct contact with John when he fell ill. She explained that she was in Minnesota while her husband was in Washington, D.C.

According to Amy, her husband fell ill and thought he had a common cold. Bessler, 52, is a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. After becoming sick, he stopped teaching and self-quarantined. He kept in touch with Amy and Abigail via texting and emails.

Though he quarantined himself (as many who show signs of sickness are doing) that didn’t stop the progression of his illness. What appeared to be the common cold, developed over the days until his cough became so bad that he began coughing up blood.

Senator Klobuchar didn’t say how long her husband has been sick or when his symptoms first appeared. In many cases that involve severe Coronavirus, the sickness starts off mid then accelerates after day six. Senator Klobuchar said that her husband is now on oxygen and being treated for pneumonia. Though he is being treated with oxygen, he isn’t on a ventilator.

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

Senator Rand Paul is the first U.S. senator who has actually tested positive for Coronavirus. Several senators have self-quarantined including Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, and Mike Lee. Their self-quarantines and Senator Rand Paul’s positive case is impacting the vote for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package that Republicans are trying to pass.

