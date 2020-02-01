Senate rejects witnesses in Trump trial, ensuring acquittal

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Senate chaplain and retired Navy Adm. Barry Black gives the opening prayer as presiding officer and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

White House adviser and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial heads into a final day of questions before a vote on whether to call witnesses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that a sham trial does not amount to an acquittal of the charges against him.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the House prosecutors, says the president’s defense team offered “the most incredible arguments born of desperation” when responding to senators’ questions on Wednesday.

The top Senate Democrat repudiated President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz who now says his headline-dominating argument against impeaching the president was ‘distorted.’

House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., calls on a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A tour guide, center, leads a group of visitors on a tour of Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Thursday Jan 30, 2020, in Washington.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts gets a card with the question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., aside as declines to read the question as written during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

Personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz is complaining about the portrayal of his testimony Wednesday that a president, if he believes his re-election is in the “national interest,” is essentially immune from impeachment for actions in support of that idea.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30 2020.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, points toward the elevator as she arrives, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from left, speaks to reporters while standing with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., from left, and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

President Donald Trump couldn’t hide his anger over the impeachment trial Thursday as he addressed workers at an auto parts plant in Michigan to celebrate the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds the Senate will vote imminently to acquit.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., right, speaks to reporters to criticize the process in the Republican-controlled Senate as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, resumes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pauses as he speaks to reporters to criticize the process in the Republican-controlled Senate as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, resumes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the acquittal of President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial is meaningless with no new evidence and witnesses and will have “no value.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol, Friday,Jan 31, 2020, in Washington.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, and Sen.m Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., return to the Senate chamber after a meeting in the Majority Leaders office during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Friday Jan 31, 2020, in Washington.

Senators are preparing to vote on calling more witnesses and instead start bringing a close to the third impeachment trial in American history. Lead House manager Rep. Adam Schiff Friday renewed his appeal for witnesses, citing new reporting.

House Democrats made a last minute plea to Senators on Friday to allow witnesses to testify as President Donald Trump appeared headed for all-but-certain impeachment acquittal.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., return to the Senate chamber after a meeting in the Majority Leaders office during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Friday Jan 31, 2020, in Washington.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, returns to the Senate chamber after a meeting in the Majority Leaders office during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Friday Jan 31, 2020, in Washington.

The impeachment proceeding is on display on a television hanging at the bar as Ben Groves prepares drinks at Gauchos Churrascaria, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, talks to the media as he returns to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Friday Jan 31, 2020, in Washington.

White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin speaks during debate ahead of a vote on calling witnesses during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Senators cast their vote on the motion to allow additional witnesses and evidence to be allowed in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The motion failed with a vote of 51-49.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate rejected the idea of summoning witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring his acquittal. But senators considered pushing off final voting on his fate to next week.The vote on allowing new witnesses was defeated 51-49 on a near party-line vote.Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted along with the Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough.Despite the Democrats singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority brushed past those demands to make this the first Senate impeachment trial without witnesses. Even new revelations Friday from former national security adviser John Bolton did not sway GOP senators, who said they’d heard enough.That means the eventual outcome for Trump would be an acquittal “in name only,” said Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a House prosecutor, during final debate. Some called it a cover-up.The impeachment of the president now lands squarely in an election year before a divided nation. Caucus voting begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his State of the Union address the next night.Trump was impeached by the House last month on charges the he abused power and obstructed Congress like no other president has done as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional probe of his actions.The Democrats had badly wanted testimony from John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser whose forthcoming book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton won’t be summoned, and none of this appeared to affect the trial’s expected outcome.In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him during an Oval Office meeting in early May to bolster his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.In the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to coax the Ukrainians to investigate the president’s political rivals. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskiy after the meeting, which included acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.The revelation adds more detail to allegations of when and how Trump first sought to influence Ukraine to aid investigations of his rivals that are central to the abuse of power charge in the first article of impeachment.The story was first reported Friday by The New York Times.Trump issued a quick denial.”I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelenskiy,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”Key Republican senators said even if Trump committed the offenses as charged by the House, they are not impeachable and the partisan proceedings must end.”I didn’t need any more evidence because I thought it was proved that the president did what he was charged with doing,” retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key hold out, told reporters Friday at the Capitol. “But that didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she, too, would oppose more testimony in the charged partisan atmosphere, having “come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate.” She said, “The Congress has failed.”Eager for a conclusion, Trump’s allies nevertheless suggesting the shift in timing to extend the proceedings into next week and it shows the significance of the moment for senators in casting votes in only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.The situation remained fluid, but senators have indicated they want more time to publicly debate the charges and air their positions on the coming vote, according to a Republican familiar with the proposal but unauthorized to discuss it. The person was granted anonymity.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the offer to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, the person said. Senators were considering it while the proceedings were underway on the Senate floor. Schumer had not yet agreed to it.Under the proposal, the Senate would resume Monday for final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final voting would be Wednesday.To bring the trial toward a conclusion, Trump’s attorneys argued the House had already heard from 17 witnesses and presented its 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned against prolonging it even further after House impeached Trump largely along party lines after less than thee months of formal proceedings making it the quickest, most partisan presidential impeachment in U.S. history.Some senators pointed to the importance of the moment.“What do you want your place in history to be?” asked one of the House managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger.Trump is almost assured of eventual acquittal with the Senate nowhere near the 67 votes needed for conviction and removal.To hear more witnesses, it would have taken four Republicans to break with the 53-seat majority and join with all Democrats in demanding more testimony. But that effort fell short.Chief Justice John Roberts, in the rare role presiding over the impeachment trial, could break a tie, but that seems unlikely.Murkowski noted in announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the chief justice into the partisan fray.Protesters stood outside the Capitol as senators arrived on Friday, bu few visitors have been watching from the Senate galleries.Bolton’s forthcoming book contends he personally heard Trump say he wanted military aid withheld from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.The White House has blocked its officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected that there are “significant amounts of classified information” in Bolton’s manuscript. Bolton resigned last September — Trump says he was fired — and he and his attorney have insisted the book does not contain any classified information.———Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman, Deb Riechmann and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

