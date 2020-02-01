senate-may-not-decide-trump-impeachment-verdict-until-next-week:-cnn

Senate may not decide Trump impeachment verdict until next week: CNN

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn said the Senate may not make a decision in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial until next week, CNN reported on Friday as senators were due to vote on whether to allow witnesses.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Cornyn said the trial could go until next week if there is no agreement to vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump late on Friday, according to CNN.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Howard Goller

