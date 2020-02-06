senate-intel-report-details-obama-admin’s-response-to-russian-meddling

Washington — The Senate Intelligence Committee released a new report on Thursday that details the Obama administration’s response to the coordinated interference campaign waged by Russia ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“The Committee found that the U.S. Government was not well-postured to counter Russian election interference activity with a full range of readily-available policy options,” the committee says in the report’s findings. The 58-page document marks the third installment of what is expected to be five volumes of findings. The committee began its investigation in January 2017 and has released two installments from the staff-led probe to date.

The committee also determined the administration “handled the cyber and geopolitical aspects of the Russian active measures campaign as separate issues until August 2016.”Republican Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the committee, said in a statement that the Obama administration “struggled to determine the appropriate response” after uncovering Russia’s interference efforts in late 2016 and officials “made decisions that limited their options.””Frozen by ‘paralysis of analysis,’ hamstrung by constraints both real and perceived, Obama officials debated courses of action without truly taking one,” Burr said. “Many of their concerns were understandable, including the fear that warning the public of the election threat would only alarm the American people and accomplish Russia’s goal of undermining faith in our democratic institutions.”Democratic Senator Mark Warner, the vice chairman, said all Americans “must work together to push back on foreign interference in our elections without regard for partisan advantage.” “There were many flaws with the U.S. response to the 2016 attack, but it’s worth noting that many of those were due to problems with our own system,” Warner said. “I am particularly concerned however, that a legitimate fear raised by the Obama Administration — that warning the public of the Russian attack could backfire politically — is still present in our hyper-partisan environment.”The first final volume focused on election security and was made public in July. It was then followed by a second — released in October — on the interference campaign Russia waged on social media.Two more chapters — including one that is likely to be highly redacted and reviews the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of Russian activities in the U.S. elections, and a final volume on the counterintelligence concerns stemming from any political campaign links to Moscow — are expected to be released in the coming months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.