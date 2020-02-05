Senate Democrats end their filibuster, allow ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal question to advance

St. Louis-area Missouri House seats by party prior to the Nov. 6, 2018 elections. Map by Josh Renaud.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate on Tuesday gave first-round approval to a ballot question that would ask voters to scrap a new method of drawing state legislative districts that voters approved in 2018.The measure drew the most contentious debate so far this legislative session, with opponents charging a Republican replacement plan would open the door to partisan gerrymandering.They have also said immigrants, children and non-voters may not count in the redistricting process under the GOP’s plan — potentially shifting representation away from Democratic-leaning areas in cities and suburbs.The Senate began debate on the proposed ballot question, which would repeal the redistricting portion of the “Clean Missouri” ballot initiative, last Wednesday. But Democrats, who control only eight seats in the 34-member Senate, stalled a vote on the measure by using their filibuster powers.Republicans paused debate at about 3 a.m. Thursday, vowing to return to the topic later in the legislative session.Democrats allowed a vote on the measure at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.Shortly before, on the Senate floor, Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, asked Assistant Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, whether the Democrats would allow a vote.”I don’t know what’s going on,” Nasheed said. “What’s happening right now?”Rizzo responded: “Well, senator, I think that a lot of people have said their piece and have done what they’ve needed to do.”After the vote, Rizzo declined to immediately answer questions, saying he had to meet another senator.Sen. Scott Sifton, D-south St. Louis County, paused for several seconds when asked why Democrats stopped debating the legislation.”I’m not gonna weigh in on that,” he said.Nasheed said after the vote that she was kept out of the loop.”They sat down, and they let it pass,” Nasheed said. “I found out why they did it. They (the Democrats) want to challenge it in court.”Staying ‘silent’During a news conference last week, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden didn’t say whether he thought immigrants, children and non-voters should be counted when Missouri officials begin redrawing state legislative districts next year.”I think that is not entirely up to us,” Rowden, R-Columbia, said when asked whether immigrants who are permanent legal residents of the United States will factor in to new districts. “We stay silent on the issue.”He did not say why the Senate was staying silent on the issue.When asked if he wanted a court to determine who would count for redistricting purposes, he said a court challenge was likely.”I think the court’s going to decide one way or the other,” Rowden said.The GOP plan repeals a “nonpartisan demographer” who is slated to draw state legislative maps next year. A bipartisan commission can alter the demographer’s map if 70% of its members go along with a change.The Senate plan would scrap the demographer, returning redistricting powers to the commission.The sponsor of the Senate proposal, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said voters would get the final say.”They’ll have that opportunity to decide whether they want a demographer or not,” he said.New criteria would favor compact, contiguous districts with nearly equal populations. A version debated last week would have taken out requirements that “competitiveness” and “partisan fairness” be required during redistricting.A newer version inserts “competitiveness” and “partisan fairness” as criteria, though they would be a lower priority than compactness.Hegeman said his goal in emphasizing “compactness” is so cities and counties won’t be broken apart in the name of “partisan fairness.”Who counts?Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, last week called the GOP proposal “Dirty Missouri.””If Dirty Missouri is put in our constitution, it would reinstate the partisan gerrymandering that Clean Missouri got rid of,” she said. Clean Missouri requires maps to be based on “total population.” Walsh noted last week that the GOP proposal removes that requirement from the redistricting criteria.”It also raises serious and unanswered questions about what numbers would be used to count the population for the maps,” Walsh said.”Why did they eliminate the term ‘total population’?” she asked. “Why did they eliminate the reference to the Census? This ambiguity could mean leaving out children or people who are not registered to vote, or even people who have not voted recently. Too many questions, not enough answers.”Asked how the Senate’s proposed “bipartisan commission” was a true bipartisan commission, given Democrats’ opposition, Rowden said new maps would require approval by both parties.”The map can’t be approved without Republican and Democrat approval,” Rowden said.Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, who supports Clean Missouri, said the Senate plan would allow parties to “carve turf.””They draw safe districts for Democrats, they draw some safe districts for Republicans, and then they decide where they’re going to fight it out,” Rudensky said.

