senate-approves-usmca-trade-deal-in-landslide-vote

January 16, 2020 | 12: 37pm

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto (left) US President Donald Trump (center) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sign a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires in 2018. AFP/Getty Images

The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly passed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada on Thursday, giving President Trump another trade win a day after he inked a partial agreement with China.

The bill to replace the Clinton-era NAFTA pact passed by a 89-10 vote, sending it to the president’s desk for his signature.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement includes more stringent rules on labor and car parts and opens up Canadian dairy markets.

After Trump’s signature, only Canada would have to approve the agreement before it takes effect.

The House approved the trade deal last year in a 385-41 vote.

Trump had pledged to ditch NAFTA since before becoming president, calling it “the worst trade deal ever made.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, voted against the USMCA, saying it does not “address climate change.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed “phase one” of a trade deal with China during a White House ceremony that increases the amount of US agricultural products Beijing will buy.

With Post wires