sena’s-sanjay-raut-hits-out-over-“tanhaji”-spoof-starring-pm,-amit-shah

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut objected to the spoof video of Tanhaji trailer made by the website

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hit out over a spoof video of “Tanhaji‘ movie that is being shared on social media ahead of the Delhi assembly elections next month.

A comparison has been drawn to the battle of Sinhagad Fort with the Delhi elections and the website. “Jo Dilli Jeet Gaya, Samjho Dil Jeet Gaya,” the video sums up.

In the clip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is his trusted military Commander – Tanhaji Malusare. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal is playing the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The video has been uploaded by a website “Political Kida”, seem to be supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Guided by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji had fought the historic battle for Sinhagad Fort in Pune on February 4, 1670, which was under the control of a Rajput commander, Udaybhan Singh Rathore. He was guided by Maharaja Jai Singh I, an ally of the Mughals.

“Misusing the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not proper and will not be tolerated,” warned Sena’s Sanjay Raut in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Political Kida” uploaded the clip on its website and social media. The video that has been widely shared has elicited strong reactions from various quarters.