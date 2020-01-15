‘selfish’-rafael-nadal-and-roger-federer-blasted-over-australian-open-qualifying-woes

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are ‘a little bit selfish’ for failing to speak out on behalf of lower-ranked players struggling in smoky conditions and are too busy ‘thinking about their legacy’ rather than what’s good for tennis.

That’s the view of Canada’s Brayden Schnur, who has called upon the two sporting greats to step up and protest against playing conditions during Australian Open qualifying.

The poor air quality in Melbourne – a direct result of the bushfires that have been ravaging Australia – forced Slovakia’s Dalila Jakupovic to retire from her qualifying match against Stefanie Voegel as she collapsed to her knees with a coughing fit.

There has been a backlash from players against tournament organisers for sending them out to play in such conditions, with the air quality in Melbourne recorded as ‘hazardous’ on Tuesday.

And Schnur, who beat Austria’s Sebastian Ofner in the first-round of qualifying on Wednesday, pointed the finger at Federer and Nadal for failing to do more in a bid to help their fellow players.

‘It’s got to come from the top guys – Roger and Rafa are a little bit selfish in thinking about themselves and their careers,’ Schnur told AAP.

‘Because they’re near the end and all they’re thinking about is their legacy and they’re not thinking about the sport itself and trying to do what’s good for the sport – so those guys need to step up.’

On the conditions, he added: ‘You feel super dryness in your throat.

‘That’s 100% not normal and players who have asthma are at a huge disadvantage right now.’

Schnur’s compatriot Vasek Pospisil – who is on the ATP player council with Federer and Nadal – repeated his call for a players’ union to be formed in light of them being sent out into such conditions.

It’s time for a players union. This is becoming absurd. @sventennis @waliedesq https://t.co/dyGJyMpD9l — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) January 14, 2020

‘It’s time for a players union,’ Pospisil said. ‘This is becoming absurd.’

France’s Lucas Pouille, who reached the semi-finals in 2019, is absent from the tournament this year but questioned why players where stepping out on court.

He posted on Twitter: ‘I keep reading that it is dangerous to play, reading messages from players saying that it is scandalous to play … I can not judge I am not there … but my question is this .. Why are you going on court?’

Federer and Nadal were both involved in a charity event on Wednesday night in Melbourne, raising money for those affected by the wildfires.





