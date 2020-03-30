Self Quarantine with your favourite pets dogs: How Priyanka-Nick, Hrithik Roshan & Samantha Akkineni are spending their self-isolation

As unfortunate as it may sound, but India has currently entered into Stage 3 of the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and henceforth it has got the entire country into a standstill. The worst affected countries are the likes of the USA, Spain, Germany, Italy and the virus which originated in China has spread like wildfire to more than 100 other countries.

India is currently under lockdown for a minimum of 21 days and the future decision is to be taken based on the situation then. So how are our favourite Bollywood celebs spending their quarantine period away from work? Well, while some are busy with their family, some are busy doing household work. And most interestingly, some are busy with their pets. Check out the photos to see how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Hrithik Roshan and South actress Samantha Akkineni are spending their self-isolation period with their beloved pets –