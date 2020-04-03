🔥Self-isolation sessions: Tayla Parx shares go-to songs for when she needs 'a little uplifting energy'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for a playlist – either to listen to with family in the comfort of your own home or completely alone (also in the comfort of your own home) – some of Insider’s favorite musicians are sharing the music that’s getting them through it.

Today we have Tayla Parx listing her favorite tracks, including a Beach Boys classic, a Solange bop and a Vampire Weekend tune.

Parx co-wrote ‘Thank U, Next’ and ‘7 Rings’ alongside Ariana Grande and was part of the team behind Janelle Monae’s album Dirty Computer – she’s also written for Demi Lovato, Normani, Christina Aguilera and Panic at the Disco. Now, the Texas native is embarking on an impressive solo career, releasing songs you’ll want to dance to while socially isolating.

Here’s what Tayla had to say about her self-isolation playlist:

These songs are some of my go-to songs when I need a little uplifting energy, as we all do during this trying time. I’ve been home with my dogs so I included some joints I can put on and dance to and get a little silly with my fur besties as well as my mom who has been visiting on an off. Thank you, Mom!

I covered a wide array of styles and tempo, including my very own ‘I Want You,’ so it’s best to listen to this playlist on shuffle…a little surprise never hurt anyone!

I incorporated some dope throwbacks like ‘Open Your Eyes’ and ‘Good Vibrations,’ which are always a necessity when I’m cooking or cleaning.

Lastly, I couldn’t make a playlist without highlighting some of my favorite left of center artists and bands right now: Brazilian Girls, Little Dragon and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Now is the time to revisit the old tunes and discover new music along the way!