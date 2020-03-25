We really need some moments to adore the beauty of one of the best music selling artists of Hollywood, Selena Gomez. She has been ruling the pop music with her melodious voice and outstanding performances for the past decade. She has not only been a talented music artist but also been a fashion chic.

Selena has rocked the red carpets with her eye-catching style and fashion sense. Her experiments with her style and fashion have made her go through an evolution. She has grown hotter day by day.

Here are some of her red carpet looks that can drive anyone crazy:

1. Selena Gomez appeared in Louis Vuitton‘s set and Jimmy Choo’s heels at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 premiere of the movie, “The Dead Don’t Die.”

2. She was recently seen in the premiere of Dolittle (2020) with a Givenchy pink couture that grabbed everyone’s attention.

3. The star was seen attending the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles with Patou’s blush pink dress, and heels by Aquazzura.

4. Selena arrived in a red asymmetrical waist cut-out jumpsuit by Mugler with a Jimmy Choo clutch at iHeartRadio Music Awards, 1n 2016.

5. Her Met Gala, 2016 look was unforgettable with a simple Louis Vuitton dress with a leather bodice on it and a pair of boots.



Rate and tell us, which one did you like the most?