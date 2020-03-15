Selena Gomez talks about her first and the worst on-screen kiss with Dylan Sprouse.

Selena Gomez who once starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody back in 2006 shares her experience of her first on-screen kiss with Dylan Sprouse.

As per the plot of the show, the episode titled “A Midsummer’s Nightmare,” Gomez started in a guest role as Gwen, a shared a kiss with one of the leads in a school play. However, she got confused between the twins and instead of kissing Cole, Gomez kissed Dylan.

The 27 years old star recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about her childhood crush, Cole Sprouse.

“I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together one day,“ Gomez said of Cole.

Cole interjects a remark, commenting on an article about the moment: “@dylansprouse I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole wrote. The Comments by Celebs Instagram account shared it.

In September 2019, Selena shared a video of an old whiteboard placed in the home, where she grew up in Grand Prarie, Texas which clearly depicted the 11 years old’s self adoration for Cole.

“Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..” Gomez captioned the clip which featured a whiteboard that read “Selena + Juan” inside of a heart as well as “Selena Cole Sprouse 4-Ever!!”

The star insisted that she couldn’t write a song that didn’t connect with her real-life self. Reflecting on her single Lose You To Love Me, which touches on her relationship heartbreak, Gomez said, “I wrote this song over a year ago. It’s obviously a very emotional song for me.

“It’s interesting to see how far I’ve come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I’ve always done. I can’t be unauthentic. I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been,” she added.