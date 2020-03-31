selena-gomez-stuns-in-candid-no-makeup-pics-and-recommends-great-music,-movies-and-books-to-enjoy-during-the-quarantine!



Selena Gomez took to social media to share a look at how she’s spending her quarantine and it seems like she’s having a great time! The singer and actress posted a couple of candid pics in which she was smiling brightly while barefaced!

That’s right, Selena had no makeup on and yet, she still glowed and stunned as much as always!

It seems like she was actually trying to take a serious pic of her cooking but she ended up with some cute candid selfies instead.

Looking at how great the snaps look, it’s safe to say that it was all for the better in the end!

Not only that but Selena also decided to help out her many fans who also have to stay at home and practice social distancing during this time by recommending them some of her favorite songs, films, books and more in the caption.

Fans were definitely into the accidental selfies that showed her running towards the camera instead of cooking and posing in her kitchen as she had intended.

She explained in the caption that she was: ‘Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. 😏.’

The star looked great in comfy and casual clothes while in self-isolation at home, just like everyone else!

As mentioned before, she continued her caption by sharing some must-see, must-listen or must-read titled with her millions of followers.

‘Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you 💖.’

She even managed to prove that her history with former boyfriend The Weeknd does not stop her from enjoying good music since one of the songs she recommended to her fans was his new single, Snowchild!



