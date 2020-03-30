Selena Gomez is one of the purest and kindest soul. Time and time again she has shown her concern for the people around and especially during the difficult times. On her part, she is already contributing a part of her profit from the Dance Again merchandise to the Covid-19 relief fund. Yet again she has posted a soothing and beautiful worship song on Instagram called ‘The Blessing’ by Kari Jobe.

The gorgeous singer is seen conveying her wishes to the people all around the world through prayers by singing this song. Selena also wrote a caption with a part of lyrics from the song.



The lyrics are extremely beautiful and bring in hope to go through these tough times. Anna Golden is seen playing the piano and singing along with Selena and Liz Golden. It feels magical to listen to this song and we are in love with it. Listen to the song and we bet you will want to hear it again.

Take a look at the video