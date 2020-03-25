selena-gomez-says-she-misses-cuddling-her-friends-while-practicing-social-distancing!

The singer has been in self-quarantine and practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and it sounds like it’s really taken a toll on her! Selena Gomez took to social media to lament over how lonely she felt and how much she missed human contact, especially hanging out with her palls and creative partners!

Selena looked back at when she was still spending ‘nights creating and dancing’ with her inner circle of friends. It must have been really fun!

But now that the virus outbreak has forced all of us to stay at home as much as possible and to avoid pretty much any human contact, Selena appreciates those times even more than before!

In other words, Gomez is really not a fan of having to stay isolated for so long, away from her pals and her loved ones.

So, earlier today, she took to social media to let her fans know that she was ‘Missing our nights creating and dancing..’

The melancholic caption was attached to a couple of pics she posted on her Instagram page.

One of the snaps shows Selena and fellow singer/songwriter Julia Michaels cuddling up.

The two are both wearing glittery makeup and were posing for the photo with their hands pressed together sweetly.

As for the second pic, it features yet another snuggle image, this time around with Semi Precious Weapons frontman Justin Tranter as well as Julia.

Obviously, Selena really misses actual human contact judging by the photos she chose to post.

As fans know, both Julia and Justin have been part of Selena’s creative team as well as her close friends for quite some time so it makes sense that she feels their absence so much.

They worked with her both on her 2015 album Revival and on the newest release, Rare!

But even though Selena is not happy with the current situation, she still made sure to post a PSA about the virus, for her followers.

In a video she shared a couple of days ago, she says: ‘Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge. Everybody is saying that it is 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would’ve thought because I clearly was not washing my hands the right way.’



