Selena Gomez reveals a shocking fact that she has bipolar disorder during her conversation with Miley Cyrus. Check out for all details here.

The two previous Disney stars showed up on Cyrus’ Instagram show “Bright Minded,” where Gomez spoke straightforwardly about her wellbeing.

Selena Gomez opened up about being determined to have bipolar disorder during a social media chat with Miley Cyrus.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

“I’ve seen some of it even in my own family, where I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m from Texas. It’s just not known to talk about mental health,” she said. “You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.”

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus recalled. “And that’s enough, connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

Gomez prompted individuals who are not paying attention to social separating to please think about those “sacrificing their lives”, including that she has given cash to medical clinics.

The two communicated something specific of affection and urged others to give to non-benefit organizations helping in the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.