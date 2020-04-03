selena-gomez-revealed-she-was-diagnosed-with-bipolar-disorder

Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health in an Instagram Live session with Miley Cyrus, revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Gomez joined Cyrus on Instagram on Friday for the Bright Minded series, and discussed when she “realized I’m bipolar” during a recent visit to McLean Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I’m from Texas, it’s just not known to talk about mental health,” she added. “You gotta seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.”

Gomez has previously discussed dealing with anxiety and depression, which she’s explained were a side effect of lupus.

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges,” she said in 2016. “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.