selena-gomez-on-her-“worst-kiss”-with-dylan-sprouse.-find-out-what-the-singer-actress-has-to-say!

Singer, songwriter and actress, Selena Gomez recently revealed that her kiss with Dylan Sprouse on the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was one of the worst days of her life. Talking on the Kelly Clarkson show, Selena revealed that she had a huge crush on Cole Sprouse( Twin of Dylan Sprouse) and but she ended up kissing Dylan instead of Cole in the episode.

Selena rose to fame after appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends. She received further recognition for the role of Alex Russo on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel T.V series Wizards of Waverly Place. She also starred in the films like Another Cinderella Story (2008), Princess Protection Program (2009), Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (20t09), Ramona and Beezus (2010), and Monte Carlo (2011) among a few others.

Gomez had revealed, at the time she had a huge crush on Dylan’s twin Cole, which left her quite disheartened. “I thought we were going to be together,” Gomez revealed. Later she also revealed that this was her first kiss on screen. Selena Gomez, who hadn’t yet appeared on the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, played Gwen, a classmate who had to kiss one of the leads in the school play in the episode titled “A Midsummer’s Nightmare”.

Selena’s worst day ever.

Cole, playfully commented on an article about Gomez talking about the date, posting, “@dylansprouse I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me.”

Since that awkward first kiss, Gomez has gone on to date pop stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Lately, the singer, who said she’s currently, opened up about how dating within the pool of fellow celebrities isn’t ideal for her. Gomes continued saying that even though she wants a partner who is creative, fun and interesting, she ends up being in a relationship for the people and not for herself.