selena-gomez-makes-like-dua-lipa-and-gets-her-new-album’s-name-rare-tattooed-onto-her-neck

Selena Gomez is championing her new album so hard that she’s only had its name tattooed onto her neck.

The Lose You To Love Me singer made like Dua Lipa, who had her album Future Nostagia inked onto her arm last year, and decided to get the new release permanently etched onto her skin.

She revealed her new tattoo on Instagram, after stopping by the Bang Bang studio in New York – a celeb favourite for adding to their body art collection.

Sharing a retro video, Selena was seen showing off the inking on her neck, with the camera zooming in on the word ‘rare’ that now sits just underneath her ear on one side.

Selena penned: ‘Did it again @bangbangnyc rare.’

She’s not the only celebrity (and probably not the last) to get their album titled tattooed onto their skin. Don’t Start Now singer Dua had her new album, Future Nostalgia, tattoed on the inside of her arm, just above her elbow, ahead of its release.

The singer purposely posted the tat on Instagram to actually reveal the name of her album to her fans. She shared a bikini shot and then another of the tattoo close up, while teasing fans: ‘Swipe for title.’

Cleverrr.

Selena’s album, meanwhile, dropped earlier this month and fans are convinced the entire catalogue of songs are pretty much about her break up from ex Justin Bieber.

The tracks seem to focus on the breakdown of relationships, with Lose You To Love Me pretty much shading Justin, although Selena’s never confirmed it.

Another of her tracks, Vulnerable, talks about Selena falling back into bad habits – you’ll remember she and Justin dated on and off for years – while song Cut You Off is Selena singing about removing the ‘extra weight’ she has been carrying around for pretty much the entire time she and Biebs were linked together.

Coincidence? Probably, probably not? Who knows?

Despite the drama of her past relationships, Selena has said she is keen to move on and find a new love in the future.

Speaking on Sirius XM, she said: ‘So I’ve been super single for two years. I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real. I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or [there to be] a lack of communication.’

Hun, you’re preaching to the choir.

Selena mused: ‘I think, you know when you get older, you find people who are actually right for you – that are actually on the same wavelength.’





