Like most of us, even Selena Gomez is following the quarantine life quite seriously and practising all the things to keep herself and her family safe. Currently, she is in her California house with her grandparents and her cute little pet Winnie. Well, to kill some boredom and as an act of kindness, Selena has adopted a cute little puppy named Daisy during this COVID-19 outbreak. She went live on Instagram to introduce her new family member to her fans and followers. She also added that Winnie and Daisy are getting along well.

Selena explained to her fans that she was initially going to follow in the footsteps of her friends and foster a pup to give them a ‘safe space’ during this time, but added: “I couldn’t help it. I had to keep her, right?” We are loving this new furball and can’t wait to see Winnie and Daisy’s cute videos in the upcoming days.

Take a look at the video and we are sure you will love Daisy as much as we do!