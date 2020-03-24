Selena Gomez is regarded as one of the biggest pop sensations in the Hollywood music industry. She started her career with her acting debut in a TV show, Barney and Friends (2004-2004). But she got a wider recognition when she set out in the pop music industry, in 2008. Even before she sang songs for Disney. She recorded a song for a Disney sitcom, Wizards of Wavery Palace (2007) before. In 2008, she formed her own band named, Selena & the Scene. Her albums, A Year Without Rain (2010) and When the Sun Goes Down (2011) hit on US Billboard 200.

She has got a huge fan base in the past two decades. By the year 2017, she sold about 7 million albums and 22 million singles all over the world. Selena is one of the best-selling music artists of the pop industry who has come with one after another hit, from Slow Down (2013) to Rare (2020). She was recognized as the Billboard Woman of the Year, 2017. She has got numerous prestigious awards from Grammy to Billboard Music Awards. Selena has been involved in many controversies, still, she has survived in the industry.

She has collaborated with many other renowned artists like Charlie Puth for We Don’t Talk Anymore (2016); Taki Taki (2018) with DJ Snake and Cardi B; Marshmellow for Wolves (2017) and many more.

She has been the best singing sensation of the Hollywood pop music industry.

