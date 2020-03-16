Selena Gomez has a stunning transformation and is rocking all the looks like a pro!! She is done with drama and is enjoying her life #selfietime

The actor, singer, and Instagram juggernaut, Selena Gomez has started her acting carrier since she was a small child. She is the pop culture landscape’s fixture. Her cherubic face and her attractive pipes has captured the heart of all the audience. The actress is still so popular among the fans.

Her indestructible force has already been proved to the world on various occasions. But there’s a lot that you need to know about the real Gomez besides her albums and shows. So if you really wanna know about her, you need to go back in the early 90s.

Her birth place is Grand Prairie, Texas, it is a suburb area outside of Dallas. The beginning of her story took place in these beautiful small place, miles away from the Hollywood.

So how do you think was Gomez’s childhood? Did she start her carrier as a simple girl or as a progeny of Hollywood elite? What all did she learn during her struggling days? How did she conquer her dreams? There’s a lot more other than what we see on the screens.

Most of the young Hollywood celebrities are children of well known Hollywood elites, namely, Jaden, Miley Cyrus and Willow Smith etc. But Selena did not belong to a rich family. As per an article in the Vogue, she had also gone through situations in which she had to scroung in the car seats to ask for a little money so that she could but herself ramen noodles.

She is also grateful to her mother because she did everything she could to make her Selena’s life better. At the age of 12 she acted in the show, Barney & Friends. And the other one during the same time was the Wizards of Waverly Place.

There has been so many changes in the actress since then.