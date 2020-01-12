selena-gomez-fools-around-with-dolittle-co-stars-rami-malek-and-robert-downey-jr-at-la-premiere

Selena Gomez was all smiles as she was seen fooling around with Dolittle co-stars Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr. at the film’s premiere yesterday.

The Come and Get It singer voices giraffe Betsy in the film, while Avengers: Endgame star Robert plays the title character, a vet who can speak to animals, and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winner Rami plays Chee-Chee, a gorilla.

The screening of the film took place at Regency Village Theatre in the City of Angels.

We’re not surprised Selena’s looking so upbeat, as January’s already shaping up to be a great month for her.

As well as her new film, she dropped new album Rare to highly positive reviews last week.

It follows the release of her first number one single in the US, Love You To Lose Me, released last October.

Discussing album track I Want a Boyfriend with the Wall Street Journal last week, Selena addressed her relationship status – and it seems, while she wants a boyfriend, she doesn’t need one.

‘I’ve been single for over two years now,’ she said, adding: ‘[And] I’m OK with that.’

Selena’s famous exes include Baby singer Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.

The star furthermore explained: ‘I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day.

‘Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.’

