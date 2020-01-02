selena-gomez-cuddles-taylor-swift’s-cat-and-lives-her-best-third-wheeling-life-in-unseen-photos

Selena Gomez has blessed us all with never-before-seen pictures and videos, as she celebrated the New Year.

The 27-year-old stepped away from the spotlight for much of 2019, and has taken a moment to reflect on her year after ringing in 2020.

And she shared a selection of clips and photos, showing us her highlights of the year.

One video in particular showed the Lose You To Love Me singer cuddling up to Taylor Swift’s cat, making us all insanely jealous in the process.

While she also shared snippets of from her best friend Courtney Barry’s wedding in February, as well as her cousin’s nuptials later in the year.

And she also joked about her love life, explaining that 2019 was the ‘year of being the third wheel…

‘I loved it’.

Selena ended the round-up with an upload showing her posing with a bunch of signed album covers, as she prepares to finally drop new music.

‘Nine more days,’ she added. ‘I can’t believe my album is coming out after 4 years!!!’

Neither can we, hun.

Selena started her chart comeback at the end of the year, dropping two new singles – Look At Her Now and Lose You To Love Me – for us all.

And she performed them both at the American Music Awards back in November, leaving viewers a tiny bit divided.

While some were full of praise for the Disney favourite, others were a little unimpressed with her ‘shaky performance’.

An insider later explained Selena was overcome with anxiety just moments before stepping out on the stage for her first televised performance in two years.

Which is totally understandable.

‘She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous,’ they told People magazine.

‘She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career. She really wanted to deliver.’

Another source added to E! News: ‘Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself.’

Well, we think she smashed it.





