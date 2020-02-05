selena-gomez-announces-new-rare-makeup-line-launching-at-sephora-this-summer

The hottest luxury and A List news

Selena Gomez is already having a busy 2020 – she dropped her album Rare and now she’s announced that she’s launching a new makeup line this summer at Sephora.

She announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, “Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in Sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait.”

In the video, ‘Rare’ plays in the background as the popstar explains, “Being rare is about being comfortable in yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

Gomez goes on to say, “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

In an Instagram live about the beauty launch Gomez explained how inclusive it’s going to be. “It’s not just a brand, it’s going to be a lifestyle. I want girls to feel comfortable, I want girls and boys and men and women and everyone to enjoy it, because it’s meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We’re not meant to look like everyone else, we’re meant to look like ourselves, like you, and you’re rare, and you’re a rare beauty,” she said.