selena-gomez-admits-‘lows’-during-mental-health-battle-would-‘take-me-out-for-weeks’

Selena Gomez has said that being diagnosed with mental health issues and being prescribed the right medication has changed her life.

The 27-year-old singer – whose album Rare will be released on Friday – shared candid insights into her battle with low-self esteem and revealed that after years of highs and almost unbearable lows, she’s finally getting back on track mentally. She advocated more education and conversations about mental health to dismantle the stigma, and to enable those suffering from issues to get help to treat it.

‘I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously,’ she told WSJ magazine. ‘My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.’

After working with therapists for six years and seeking professional help at treatment facilities, she revealed that everything began to slot into place and she had a clearer understanding of her emotional health.

‘I found out I do suffer from mental health issues,’ she continued. ‘And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.’

Her new music reflects her return to how she was before she was struggling, according to close friend Taylor Swift.

‘I remember Taylor [Swift] said when I played her some of the new songs, “I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this”,’ Gomez recalled. ‘That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.’

Meanwhile, the Undocumented Living executive producer revealed that she love to return to acting, enthusing: ‘I want to do movies so bad. I want to do TV so bad.

‘I find that I look too young most of the time, or people can’t separate the two [the real Selena from a character], which bums me out,’ before adding: ‘I continue to audition, and I just have to wait for whenever my time is.’





