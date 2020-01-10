seedless-lychees-are-now-a-thing-and-they’re-growing-in-australia

Fruit is great. Picking seeds out your mouth is not.

So we are very excited to announce that seedless lychees are now a thing.

The juicy fruit is being grown in Australia for the first time, 19 years after a farmer spent over £2,600 on a single fruit tree from China.

Tibby Dixon has been developing different lychee varieties through selective breeding ever since.

Although lychee lovers may be a little disappointed with this new kind, as it appears to have a slightly different taste to the original fruit.

Tibby describes his seedless creation as being ‘very flavoursome’ and tasting ‘a bit like pineapple’.

Tibby has been farming lychees for more than 40 years and told ABC that making new varieties has been ‘a long, hard slog’.

He created the unique seedless fruit by cross-pollinating the imported tree that he purchased almost two decades ago.

This is done by collecting pollen from the male part of the lychee flower and transferring it to the female part of the flower.

He persisted with his fruitful endeavour (sorry) until he finally had a seedless lychee, but Tibby has only harvested a few kilograms of the new fruit from the trees this year.

The next step is to grow a large batch of trees for mass production.

‘Within a couple of years we should have enough to sell out in commercial numbers,’ he said.

‘You have to ensure that the material you’re going to sell is highly productive.’

There’s been a mixed reaction to the news on Twitter.

One lychee lover posted: ‘Do y’all understand how crazy this is?? The seed usually takes up like 50% of the fruit.

‘Now we have 2 times as much lychee per fruit.’

However, despite excitement from some people, one user flagged problems with the cross-pollination method.

She said: ‘19 years, yikes that final cross most be filled with unwanted DNA characteristics too, crossing is so messy.

‘Which in turn means all your seedless lychee trees will be genetically identically thus can be wiped out by one disease of one plant in one go. Like how banana’s are always at the brink of being wiped out.’

Still, a pretty impressive effort from Tibby.

