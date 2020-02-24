see-the-first-teaser-for-bts’s-carpool-karaoke-with-james-corden

UPDATE 2/24/20: The Late Late Show With James Corden has released a teaser from host James Corden’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke segment with K-pop group BTS. In the teaser for the segment, which airs Tuesday, Feb. 25, Corden shuttles all seven members of the band around Los Angeles while singing some of their hits — but it doesn’t look like they’ll be inviting him on tour any time soon. Check out the teaser above to see how they respond when the host asks, “Is this your way of asking me to join the band?”

PREVIOUSLY 2/18/20: Buckle up — BTS is hitting the road with James Corden. On Sunday, The Late Late Show With James Corden announced on social media that the South Korean boy band will be the next guests on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The segment will air Tuesday, Feb. 25.In a promotional photo, all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — can be seen squeezed into Corden’s van. Looks comfy!This will be BTS’s second Late Late Show appearance of the year; in January, fans were calling out for the K-pop group to do Carpool Karaoke with Corden after they debuted their single “Black Swan” on his show.#BTSCarpoolFEB25 pic.twitter.com/2zgTzmWxHy— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 17, 2020 Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!The Carpool Karaoke segment will air just days after the release of BTS’s next album, Map of the Soul: 7, on Friday, Feb. 21. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Grammys, RM teased the album, saying, “Whatever you’re expecting it is — it’s going to be better and harder.” The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS. BTSPhoto: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic