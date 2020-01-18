security-personnel-raped-colleague’s-4-year-old-daughter-in-odisha:-cops

The accused, a head CISF constable, allegedly lured the girl with chocolate (Representational)

Paradip, Odisha:

A CISF personnel posted in Odisha’s Paradip allegedly raped his colleague’s four-year-old daughter after luring her with chocolate to his quarter, police said on Saturday.

The accused is from Tamil Nadu and was posted in the IOCL township in Paradip. He has been arrested, said BC Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Jagatsinghpur district.

The accused knew the girl as she is the daughter of another Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who is deployed at the Paradip Refinery Project of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), police said.

The accused, a head constable in the CISF, allegedly lured the girl to his quarter with chocolate on Friday night and raped her, they said.

A case has been filed after the girl’s family lodged a complaint at Abhaychandpur police station on Saturday, police said.

Medical examination of the girl has been completed and further investigations are underway, they added.