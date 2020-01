Bann Drive in the city. Picture: Google Maps

January 15 2020 18: 12 PM

A security alert has ended and residents have been allowed to return to their homes on Bann Drive in Londonderry after a suspicious object was examined.

The object was found in a house by a resident and was declared by police to be “nothing untoward”.

A number of families had been evacuated from their homes.

Army technical officers examined the object and the street is now reopened to traffic.

Belfast Telegraph Digital