secure-the-nike-air-max-90-reverse-“duck-camo”-at-stockx

March 26 marks Nike Air Max Day 2020, and with it comes the annual drop of new Air Max sneakers. Of the seven new arrivals, perhaps the most noteworthy is the Nike Air Max 90 Reverse “Duck Camo.” Flipping the atmos x Nike Air Max 90 “Duck Camo” colorway that released in 2013, this 2020 sneaker offers a new take on one of the Nike Air Max 90’s most coveted designs. While its release this week is likely to generate interest, you can beat the rush by heading over to StockX to secure a pair now.

2020 also sees the Swoosh celebrate 30 years of the Air Max 90, making it the perfect time for a new iteration of one of its all-time classics. The flipped model pays homage to the OG Nike Air Max 90 that debuted in 1990 through its use of the “Infrared” color on the outsole, toebox, and sock liner. Like the 2013 atmos collab, this sneaker’s upper overlays come in the “Duck Camo” colorway, which dresses its mudguard and side panel sections. The reverse comes courtesy of the swapped black and red elements.

The original atmos x Nike Air Max 90 remains one of the silhouette’s most popular colorways, attracting resale prices upwards of $600. StockX market data shows that the 2020 reverse edition is currently going for an average sale price of $258. Its 52-week high price comes in at $419, which means it could be a smart time to cop.

