secrets-of-samsung’s-upcoming-galaxy-s20-revealed-in-‘leaked-photos’

A set of leaked photos have revealed that Samsung’s next phone will be called the S20 and come with some groundbreaking features.

We’ve already seen various illustrations of the phone’s rumoured design, but the new images are the first believed to represent the device ‘in the flesh’.

The images were published by writer Max Weinbach on XDA Developers.

Weinbach said that he obtained the shots from an anonymous source and edited them to protect the mole’s identity.

‘In the image of the rear, the first thing that stands out to us is the camera setup. We can see a total of 4 cameras, a flash, and what looks like a microphone hole’, Mr Weinbach wrote.

‘On the right side of the phone, we can see a volume rocker and a power button. There is no Bixby button, unlike in the earlier S10 series,’ he added.

The ‘Bixby button’ was a control which activated Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

Other features appear to include a smaller ‘hole-punch’ forward-facing camera which stands out against a striking ‘Infinity-O’ display, which comes with a pre-installed screen protector and is sheathed by thin bezels.

‘The Infinity-O display is much less curved than before. Our source said it felt flat – almost similar to the Pixel 2 XL, in fact,’ Weinbach added.

‘Samsung appears to have opted for 2.5D glass instead of their usual curved glass,’ he added.

Samsung’s new flagship device is the successor to the Galaxy S10.

The latest image suggest it will be called the S20 rather than the S11. The device shown in the shots is a larger S20 model.

It’s rumoured that even flasher S20 Ultra model fitted with advanced ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses is also due for release.

The Galaxy S20 range is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11, 2020.

The event should also involve the launch of the Galaxy Bloom, a new clamshell-folding smartphone.