secret-service-agent-stops-ivanka-trump’s-giggling-sons-from-running-off-air-force-one

After spending Christmas with granddad at the president’s Mar-A-Lago estate, it appears Ivanka Trump’s sons were itching to get home.

Theodore James Kushner and his brother Joseph Frederick Kushner giggled as they had to be held back by a secret service agent while attempting to run off Air Force One when it touched down in Washington DC on Sunday.

The boys, sons of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, appeared to be having a great time, with one even attempting a cheeky bite of the agent’s arms.

President Trump ended his two-week holiday in Florida on Sunday night amid rising tensions in Iran over the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a US air strike in Baghdad.

He spoke on Air Force One before he returned to the White House with wife Melania and son Barron, 13, where he threatened ‘major retaliation’ if Iran avenged the killing of Soleimani.

The president and his family rang in the New Year at Mar-a-Lago by hosting a lavish party for friends and political allies.

But he gets back to work facing the fallout from the airstrike in Iraq and his looming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Mr Trump left for Florida just two days after the House of Representatives voted to approve two articles of impeachment against him over a phone call allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate his potential political rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed transmitting the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber, a necessary step before the trial can begin, because she has demanded assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the proceedings be fair.

The president is said to have held meetings at Mar-a-Lago about the trial and his upcoming re-election campaign, which will move into a new phase when the Iowa caucus is held in less than a month.