secret-gardens-and-seductive-suites:-london’s-most-romantic-hotels-to-fall-in-love-with

The unassuming entrance of this boutique hotel belies what’s within: think Eyes Wide Shut meets the Gardens of Babylon. The 30 bedrooms are either courtyard facing, with access out on to the plant-draped terraces, or street-facing (be sure to go for one on a higher floor). Upgrade to a suite for free-standing tubs and four-poster beds; go for the penthouse for a bed encased in white Veronese marble and a hot tub under a retractable roof. Head to Serge et le Phoque for dinner, the second outpost of the Michelin-starred, Hong Kong-based restaurant of the same name.



Read expert review

