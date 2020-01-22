secret-gardens-and-seductive-suites:-london’s-most-romantic-hotels-to-fall-in-love-with

An expert guide to the most romantic hotels in London, featuring the best for cosy fires, candlelit dining, four-poster beds and free-standing bath tubs, in locations including Clerkenwell, Pimlico, Piccadilly, Marylebone and Knightsbridge.
The Rookery
The City, London, England
8
Open fires, sumptuous Georgian detailing (about which the owners know a lot), wonky floors and bulging bookshelves complete the picture. There’s an Honesty Bar downstairs – and even a tiny garden terrace for the summer. All rooms are as quirky as the building, sharing only rich 18th-century colours, antiques, glowing woods and modernised mad plumbing. Go for the extraordinary top-floor Rooks’ Nest, with its mezzanine floor, 40-foot octagonal spire, trompe l’oeil and Turkey carpets.
A rococo townhouse in the middle of Kensington that has held the title of London’s first boutique hotel since it opened in 1978. Anouska Hempel’s vibey décor still sets the standard for boutique hoteliering today, with glamorous and romantic bedrooms that realise dreams of far-off places. The Corfu Suite, which is evocative of Provence or even Greece, is popular with honeymooners: white linens, gossamer nets on the four-poster bed, mother of pearl furniture and trompe l’oeil walls.
An 18-bedroom boutique address in one of Covent Garden’s most attractive streets, owned and run by the Paris-based Experimental Group, with a fantastic cocktail bar (cocktails can be delivered straight to rooms). Hot London chef Ollie Dabbous is in charge of the food, and it is delicious – clean, clever and uncomplicated – with highlights that might include the sheeps’ milk curds with pistachio, beef tartare with nasturtium and rye, and wonderful freshly baked warm madeleines with Chantilly cream.
Modelled on Sir John Soane’s museum in London, the interiors are clubby and intimate, with dark walls and a decadent, clandestine atmosphere. Reception shares space with a blood-red cocktail lounge (also used as a breakfast room), Seymour’s Parlour, a collector’s paradise: glass-fronted display cabinets, antique clocks, old school photos, miniature bottles, pieces of architrave and architectural prints. Rooms are of the same, self-consciously eccentric style. Top pick for a splurge is Lear’s Loft (poet Edward Lear once lived at this address) with its open-air, roof-top bath.
The 35-room hotel, designed by Anouska Hempel, is tucked away in exclusive Egerton Gardens. The sense of staying somewhere hidden and intimate is enhanced by the carefully crafted dark, moody, mirrored (walls, picture frames, even beds) and sexy-sophisticated interiors. There are outdoor terraces, a bar, library and hammam. All the rooms are equipped with Apple TVs, 400-threadcount Frette bedlinen and elegant wrought-iron four-poster beds.
This flamboyant Belle Epoque Edwardian building has rare and lovely marble panels and pillars, Cuban mahogany and French walnut fittings. But its most remarkable feature is a solid Pavonazzo marble staircase that soars to a dizzying 166-foot high cupola. The hotel has been transformed by interior designers Toni Chi and Martin Brudnizki and is elegant, sophisticated and laid-back, a grand city hotel in the new style.
A modern-day classic. The seventh-floor spa is an English country garden high above the city. The green treetops of Hyde Park can be seen from the swimming pool, while a secret garden lined with daybeds, in full bloom in summer, is a good spot to wind down after a treatment. The most atmospheric room by far is The Blue Bar, designed by the late David Collins. The walls are painted in a mix made up from 50 shades of the colour, entitled ‘Lutyens Blue’, named after the original panelled walls designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.
The unassuming entrance of this boutique hotel belies what’s within: think Eyes Wide Shut meets the Gardens of Babylon. The 30 bedrooms are either courtyard facing, with access out on to the plant-draped terraces, or street-facing (be sure to go for one on a higher floor). Upgrade to a suite for free-standing tubs and four-poster beds; go for the penthouse for a bed encased in white Veronese marble and a hot tub under a retractable roof. Head to Serge et le Phoque for dinner, the second outpost of the Michelin-starred, Hong Kong-based restaurant of the same name.
At the back of this Grade II Listed Georgian building is the hotel’s most prized feature: terraces, lawn and flowerbeds leading to the Thames’s towpath and peaceful river beyond. The decoration is in somewhat formulaic ‘boutique design’ style with de rigueur mushroom walls, droplet chandeliers and chunky modern furniture. The dining room, however, is beautiful and the setting enchanting, especially on a summer’s day.
This is a hotel with impeccable pedigree that has long been a favourite stop for aristocrats, statesmen, film stars and supermodels. All rooms are unique and come with comfort levels that encourage one to immediately hang up the “Do Not Disturb” sign. Claridge’s Bar attracts a buzzy crowd, while the snug Fumoir is a 1930s jewel-box bar with original Lalique glass panels. Fera at Claridges is Simon Rogan’s (of L’Enclume fame) London showcase and a wild (Fera means wild) success.
