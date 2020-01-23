secondary-school-league-table:-search-for-the-top-schools-for-a-level-results

Thousands of schools across the country have their A-level results figures published by the Department for Education on an annual basis.
The latest results are for last year’s academic year, which ended in the summer of 2019. Each school has been ranked in our searchable league table, according to the average points per academic entry and then on the percentage of students achieving AAB or better with two facilitating subjects.
Our interactive tool allows you to search the latest school results in your area and compare schools of your choice against one another.
Clicking on an individual school’s name brings up more detailed information, including the percentage of students achieving AAB and the average points per entry.
Individual school sections also display the school’s location and the total number of pupils.
The table below ranks the country’s top 100 schools by the the average point score per academic entry and then the percentage of students achieving AAB.
According to our rankings, free school King’s College London Maths School, London, is the top-performing school in the country. It is the only non-independent school in the top 10, gaining an average 54 points per academic entry and 90 per cent of its A level students achieving AAB with two facilitating subjects.
Magdalen College School, Oxford, and Brighton College, Brighton, are in second and third place in the ranking.
Of the top 100 schools for A levels listed in the table below, 78 are independent schools.
Metrics explanation
Our schools comparison tool shows several metrics relating to school performance. The first is each school’s latest Ofsted rating, which ranks it either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
It also includes the proportion of pupils getting AAB, with two facilitating subjects. Facilitating A-levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They include the sciences, maths, geography, history, English and languages.
The average point score tells you the average points that students achieved per A-level entry. The maximum possible average would be 60 – equivalent to an A*.
Finally, the Value Added measure indicates the improvement students make between GCSE and A-level. Positive scores indicate that pupils make better progress than those at other schools with similar prior academic achievement.
Finding a good school place for your child can be a stressful experience, with parents often having to perform a balancing act between a school’s performance and the probability of their child getting a place.
But new research from The Telegraph has revealed that, of the schools ranked as Outstanding in the country, there are still 918 primary schools and 104 secondary schools that were under-subscribed in 2019.
By entering your postcode into the tool below, you can not only find out the under-subscribed schools in your area, but also assess their Ofsted ratings to find the best, most realistic, school to apply to for your child.
Note: Schools may not have data in the tables for several reasons, including: small numbers of pupils (which risks an individual pupil’s results being identified); investigations into maladministration of tests; or for other reasons beyond the school’s control.
Many independent and state schools score zero (or very low scores) if they enter all or most pupils for alternative qualifications that are not accredited by the Government. The table in the article uses the most up-to-date Ofsted data, which was released in September. It may well be that subsequent revisions are not yet reflected in nationwide Ofsted data. We update the table periodically as soon as Ofsted releases national revisions.
