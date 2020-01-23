second-pedophile-dies-‘after-being-battered-by-killer-jail-mate-who-was-disgusted-by-them’

A second pedophile has died after being beaten up by a convicted murderer who was disgusted by his victims’ crimes, police say.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, succumbed to his head injuries on Sunday, three days after he and David Bobb, 48, were battered with a cane by an attacker named as Jonathan Watson, 41.

Bobb died of traumatic head wounds while en route to hospital after being beaten at the Corcoran Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California.

Both De Luis-Conti and Bobb had been sentenced to life behind bars for separate sex attacks on children under 14. De Luis-Conti was jailed in June 2001, with Bobb sentenced to life behind bars in 2005.

Watson was sentenced to between 50 years and life behind bars for murdering a marijuana grower Garret Benson at his home in Cutten, California, in December 2018.

He is set to be charged with homicide, with his victims believed to be the latest pedophiles to be specifically targeted for their crimes in California’s correctional system.

Research conducted in 2015 discovered sex offenders were twice as likely to be murdered within the state’s prison system as any other type of inmate.

The Corcoran facility is home to 5,400 inmates, and specializes in treating criminals with drug issues.