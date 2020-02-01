second-oilfield-worker-dies-from-blast-at-texas-drill-site-:chesapeake

Second oilfield worker dies from blast at Texas drill site :Chesapeake

(Reuters) – A second oilfield worker has died from injuries suffered in a explosion at a Texas drilling site earlier in the week, oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy said on Friday.

The worker was being treated for burns suffered on Wednesday after natural gas leaked from a well near Deanville, Texas, and exploded. Two other employees remain hospitalized, Chesapeake, the owner of the well, said on Friday.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chris Reese

