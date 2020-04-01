🔥Second inmate at Louisiana’s Oakdale prison dies from coronavirus: official🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The novel coronavirus on Wednesday killed another inmate in the U.S. federal prison system, in the Oakdale also, Louisiana, facility where in fact the system’s first death occurred on Saturday, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The bureau said Nicholas Rodriguez, 43, reported having difficulty breathing and a fever on March 25 and was transported to a hospital where he was identified as having COVID-19. He was positioned on a ventilator on March 27.

This followed the Saturday death of Patrick Jones, 49, at Oakdale also, of the brand new coronavirus.

The bureau said both Jones and Rodriguez had underlying conditions that put them at greater risk for developing more serious symptoms from COVID-19. Rodriguez was serving a sentence greater than 15 years on drug-related charges.

Criminal justice advocates and public defenders have urged the U.S. Justice Department release a low-level, non-violent offenders into home confinement, to lessen the prison population and support the spread of the herpes virus in prison systems.

Oakdale, a low-security prison with just a little less than 1,000 inmates, is becoming what union officials there describe as ground zero for the coronavirus in the federal prison system.

By Wednesday, 11 inmates and four staffers at Oakdale had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on its website.

Ronald Morris, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1007, however, told Reuters he was alert to 14 staffers who had tested positive for COVID-19.