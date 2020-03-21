second-fox-business-employee-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

A second Fox Business staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Saturday in an internal memo obtained by Deadline.

“We just learned a short time ago that another one of our FOX Business employees has tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox President Jay Wallace in the memo.

The memo went on to say the employee last worked at Fox Corp.’s New York headquarters on Monday, March 16, on the building’s 12th floor.

“On the advice of medical professionals, we have now made the determination that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact,” the memo added. “In addition to taking every necessary precaution and following every protocol, we are deep cleaning all areas this employee was in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed several times a day throughout all key areas of the building.”

The announcement came one day after the company said it had been made aware of the first case of coronavirus in an employee at the Fox corporation. That person worked on the 20th floor of the Fox offices.

In response to the pandemic, Scott and Wallace announced measures last week to reduce the number of in-office employees during the crisis, as well as to limit in-studio guests. They also said that there would be some production and programming changes, and shows featuring Trish Regan and Kennedy were put on hiatus. Fox additionally launched a website, coronavirusnow.com, with the latest news about the pandemic.

Fox Business has said it is scaling back two hours from its schedule, stopping production of FBN am at 5 a.m. ET and Bulls & Bears at 5 p.m. ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight will air at 5 p.m., and a repeat of his show will run at 7 p.m. ET.

Staffers at other news organization, including CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News, have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, NBC announced that longtime employee Larry Edgeworth, 61, had died after testing positive for coronavirus. Edgeworth spent 25 years at NBC News as an audio technician, and worked in an equipment room at the network’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York.