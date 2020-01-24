second-contestant-dumped-from-winter-love-island-in-shock-re-coupling

Winter Love Island has evicted its second contestant after another shocking re-coupling.

Connagh Howard became the second Islander to be dumped from the villa after tonight’s events.

Since it was the turn of the girls last week to face the axe, the villa tonight lost a boy.

After a busy week for the islanders thanks to new girl Rebecca Gormley’s arrival, they gathered around the fire pit once again to see who the next person to leave the villa would be.

As it stood several of the Islanders’ relationships were hanging in the balance – from Sophie Piper and Connor Durman, Shaughna Phillipa and Callum Jones to burgeoning couple Rebecca and Connagh Howard.

Leanne chose Mike, while Shaughna recoupled with Callum. Sophie recoupled with Connor, despite their fierce row earlier in the episode, with new girl Rebecca choosing Luke T in a shock decision.

Paige chose to recouple with Finley, while Jess went for new boy Luke M. Siannise chose last, picking Nas.

The result follows last week’s re-coupling, where Eve Gale became the first contestant to lose their place on the show.

However, he isn’t technically aren’t the second person to leave the show, after Ollie Williams walked out just three days into the show, becoming the first to quit.

It’s emerged in recent days that Ollie has actually gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend, who he left the villa to reconnect with.

Ollie and Laura had dated for 18 months after meeting at university, but ended up calling it quits due to the distance, with Ollie living in Cornwall and Laura living in London.

He admitted he had told Laura that he was going on the show at New Year after she got suspicious about his frequent trips to London before the show, and said she wasn’t happy he was going on Love Island.

Ollie admitted that it ‘didn’t feel right’ getting close to Paige Turley on the show, and that was what made him realise his ‘heart was elsewhere’.

He told the Sun: ‘I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I’m so grateful she has taken me back. We’re going to move in together in London over the next few months. I can’t wait to start a life with her.’

Love Island returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV 2





