second-chinese-city-put-on-lockdown-to-stop-deadly-coronavirus-spread

Another Chinese city is set to be placed on lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Huanggang is due to follow the lead of Wuhan by stopping public transport in an out of the city, local media reported.

Public bus and rail services will be suspended in the city, which is about an hour’s drive from Wuhan in the Hubei province of central China.

It has a population of around six million, while Wuhan is home to around 11 million.

So far the disease has claimed at least 17 lives and infected hundreds of people.

This is a breaking story – more to follow.