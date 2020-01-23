second-chinese-city-on-lockdown-over-virus:-official

The station in Huanggang, 70 kilometres from Wuhan, will be suspended until further notice from midnight

Beijing:

A second central Chinese city is being put on lockdown to help control the spread of a virus epidemic that broke out in neighbouring Wuhan, authorities said Thursday.

The train station in Huanggang, which has a population of 7.5 million and is 70 kilometres from Wuhan, will be suspended until further notice from midnight — all vehicles will be checked, and bars and cinemas will be closed, said city authorities.

The railway station in a third nearby city, Ezhou, which has a population of over one million, will also close from tonight, though no other measures were announced.

