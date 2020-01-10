second-batman:-arkham-legacy-teaser-this-week-hints-at-imminent-reveal

A new image that hints towards the next Batman game was discovered, only a day after another image surfaced.

There have been rumours of a new Batman video game from Warner Bros. Montreal for years now, not least because the studio hasn’t released a single new game all generation. It was suspected that one would be announced at the recent Game Awards, (and before that E3, and before that the previous year’s Game Awards, and so on and so on) but DC’s Dark Knight wasn’t even mentioned.

Today, the rumour mill has picked up again thanks to teases from WB Montreal itself. On its official website, the image below can be seen, which displays a logo of some sort, with circular spaces for more logos to be placed. It’s accompanied by the recurring phrase ‘Capture the Knight.’

At the moment, two of the spots have been filled with images that WB Montreal teased in the past. The one on the left was part of a six second video posted on the company’s official Twitter, while the second one in the top right was shared only yesterday on Instagram.

It’s more than likely that WB Montreal are gearing up for a proper announcement of one of the worst kept secrets of modern day gaming, possibly planning to fill in the other spaces with more logos as time goes on. Given that we’ve had two teases in the space of two days, it’s quite possible that we’ll see a new logo every day, though this isn’t a guarantee and whether we’ll get a new trailer by the end of it remains to be seen.

The common theory at the moment is that the game – rumoured to be called Batman: Arkham Legacy – will be centered around the Court of Owls, a secret society that has been running Gotham City from the shadows for centuries, meaning each of the logos could be a crest, representing each of the families that form the society. Another theory that has popped up is that these logos are for different factions that could have something against Batman in the game.

At this point, there is nothing concrete to go on, as the only info we have is based on hearsay and rumours, which not only mention the Court of Owls but claim that it will feature a playable Bat-family, meaning players will take control of the likes of Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl.

Given how both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated to release by the end of this year, it’s also a safe bet that this new Batman game is being developed for the next generation of consoles. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t also release on Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

But the sudden increase in the frequency of these hints does suggest an announcement might finally happen soon, and could well be tied in to the full reveals of the PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X – which are expected to happen in the next few months.

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

