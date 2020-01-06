second-baby-‘isn’t-a-priority’-for-harry-and-meghan,-claims-royal-expert

Having a second baby isn’t said to be a “priority” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed first child Archie Harrison last May.

The couple’s royal schedule is said to be packed with work commitments this year.

As such, they aren’t said to be planning on adding to their brood any time soon.

Little cutie Archie looks set to be an only child for a while yet (Credit: Splash News)

However, if a baby should come along, it would be a “wonderful surprise”, a royal expert has claimed.

Writer Omid Scoobie told OK! Magazine that the couple’s festive break in Canada gave them the perfect opportunity to recharge.

He said they got to spend quality time together as a family of three and “genuinely switch off”.

However, while Harry and Meghan aren’t planning on a new addition to their family any time soon, they are already making plans for Archie’s education.

Meghan and Harry are said to be keen to find the right nursery for Archie (Credit: Splash News)

Omid said they are keen to find the right nursery for their son and have been thinking about his schooling since “the second he was born”.

Harry, Meghan and Archie spent the festive period in Canada and they feel so at home in the country that they’re said to be planning on taking on more engagements in Canada this year.

Meghan previously lived in the Commonwealth country for seven years during her Suits days.

We’ll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour, but I don’t think they’re house-hunting yet.

He said: “[Canada] is a safe place for the couple – they were able to go unnoticed there for a while.”

This year will see the couple take on more engagements in Canada (Credit: Splash News)

He added: “It’s an important place for Meghan and she has family and friends there. We’ll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour, but I don’t think they’re house-hunting yet.”

They’ve already made new friends out there though after stopping to take pictures of a couple out hiking on New Year’s Day.

