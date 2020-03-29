sebastian-stan-unloaded-on-‘idiots’-crowding-the-beaches-in-florida-during-a-pandemic

As the novel coronavirus continues to surge across the globe, Marvel star Sebastian Stan has been doing his part by staying indoors after production was shut down on his upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Like most folks trapped inside waiting for this whole thing to end, Stan can’t help but peruse social media to pass the time, and he recently stumbled upon the viral pics and videos of people continuing to fill up beaches in Florida.

It seems that didn’t sit very well with him, and he spoke out about the “idiots” still going to beaches and not staying home in a recent interview. While calling into the Muscle & Fitness podcast from his quarantined apartment, the Winter Soldier actor launched into a profanity-laced rant about what he was seeing, and clearly, he had some feelings.

“There was a meme going around which really kind of put me in my place which was like ‘Your grandparents went to war, and you’re being asked to sit on a couch.’ Like, get the f*ck with it,” Stan said. “I talked to a couple friends who are in the workforce like cops out there sleeping in their garages, working 20 hours a day; nurses coming home and not being able to hold their children because they’re afraid they’re going to contaminate their families, then going back to work. You hear that stuff and it blows my mind because it makes me feel like I have such privilege to be able to sit around here while these people are beating themselves.”

“But what makes me insane is seeing that the beaches in f*cking Miami are still flooded with these f*cking idiots. Dude, they’re dumb f*cks and it pisses me off and it really makes me insane because that’s actually the problem right there. We gotta remember our grandparents and parents have survived way worse and we can do out part here.”

Stan’s justifiable rant is targeting what some are calling “covidiots,” which are basically people who are ignoring any or all safety measures by doing things like hoarding food and toilet paper or continuing to pack beaches despite repeated warnings to avoid crowds, which is still going strong in some Florida counties.

This picture is from 3pm today.

You can see exactly where Duval County ends and St. John’s County begins.

All beaches in Duval are closed, while St. John’s only blocked parking at the beach.

Gov. DeSantis needs to order a state-wide closure of all Florida beaches. pic.twitter.com/JfKzCGCPLq

— Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 28, 2020

However, one of the more prominent “covidiot,” spring breaker Brady Sluder, has since apologized for his now viral remarks where he drunkenly told CBS News. “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me.” Granted, this occurred after several students from the University of Tampa tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from spring break, so your mileage on that apology may vary.

You can watch Sebastian Stan unload on beachgoers at the 5: 20 mark:

