sebastian-kurz-agrees-coalition-with-greens-after-breakthrough-talks

Sebastian Kurz said Austria will have “the best of both worlds” after his People’s Party struck a coalition deal with the Greens following months of talks.

After a final round of negotiations that had lasted more than three months, Mr Kurz’s conservative OeVP achieved an unlikely accord with the Greens, who will be in government for the first time.

Mr Kurz’s former alliance with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) collapsed after a corruption scandal that triggered elections in September. The FPOe took a thrashing at the polls, absorbing voter anger for the “Ibiza-gate” scandal that had pulled down the coalition.

The OeVP and the Greens made gains in the election but Mr Kurz’s reputation as a hardliner on immigration had made the prospect of an agreement difficult.

However, the chancellor said on Wednesday that his party and the Greens had achieved an “excellent result” in the talks.