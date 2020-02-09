season-now-over-for-cheerleaders-at-trinity-catholic-following-brawl

The cheerleading teams at both of the schools involved in a brawl earlier this month have now been suspended for the rest of the season.Dan Grumich, president of Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake, confirmed Saturday that the school is canceling its cheerleading season following the widely seen gymnasium fight with cheerleaders from East St. Louis High School.East St. Louis High School had earlier announced the termination of its cheerleading squad’s activities for the remainder of the school year.The fracas occurred Feb. 1 during a “cheer-off” between the squads at a basketball tournament at Alton High School. The cheer duel featured the squads facing each other and alternately performing routines that involved taunting and showboating along with the cheers.One Trinity High cheerleader got too close to the East St. Louis group, and pushes quickly led to punches.The incident was captured by City of Champions TV, which films many East St. Louis sporting events. The video was posted to YouTube, where it has been viewed nearly 350,000 times.A statement from Trinity Catholic High School acquired by KMOV (Channel 4) says it’s canceling the rest of the cheerleading season because the incident “was inconsistent with our mission. All Trinity Catholic students are ambassadors of our school and therefore are held to high academic, social and behavioral standards.”